Dino Melaye Speaks On Engagement With Iyabo Ojo

Former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye has reacted to reports that he has secretly engaged Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo in Canada.

Gistlover blog reported that the duo are already engaged and are planning on getting married in Canada.

They were allegedly introduced to each other by actress Lola Alao.

Recall that the same Lola Alao is said to have introduced Bisi Ibidapo to Dino Melaye. Their relationship ended after Bisi Ibidapo got pregnant and went ahead to have the baby against the senator’s wish.

Read: “Well our very good dramatic senator yaf engage my TIKTOK mama,this one nor be Bisi Omologbalogba o, this one Na confirm made,Iyabo is Kuku a single mother and uncle Dino is divorced so two can play the game,Love in the air,this love no go die o.

Actress Lola Alao already took her place as the mother in-law already,b madam should be careful because when Senator Dino was dating Actress Bisi Omo logba logba then,this was the same way Aunty Alao was over her,until Aunty Bisi get belle for the senator ,mama Alao come change mouth say them no agree say she go born for him brother,enough said,love is a beautiful thing and I like Actress Iyabo too let’s enjoy this naija money together”.

Reacting to the report, Dino Melaye shared the post.

“Ohun to ba wu elenu lo le fi enu soo..efi won sile..eje kan ma so loo…”