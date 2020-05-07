Deportation Of Almajiri, Agreement Between Northern Governors – El-rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said that the deportation of almajiri children was an agreement between governors of the northern region to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

El-rufai who spoke during an address on COVID-19 stated that the effort helped saved lots of the children who would have died from the virus had they been left on Kano State.

He also revealed that plans to stop the almajiri system is being looked at because it has not helped anyone.

“We have repatriated over 30,000 in the North back to their States and we are happy to receive any Almajiri Indigenous to Kaduna State from any other State,” he said.

“The case in Kano is that if these children were not brought to us, they’ll simply had died in Kano. Some of them would survive the disease but you know, the situation.

“Northern Governors didn’t take the decision (to repatriate Almajira) because of COVID-19. COVID-19 only provided us the opportunity .

“Because COVID-19 has enabled us to know where the Almajiri are and to be able to get them back to their States. We looking for the means and ways to end this system because it has not worked for the children, it has not worked for Northern Nigeria and it has not worked for Nigeria,” he stated.