Bury Your Head In Shame – Malami Slams Critics Of $311m Abacha loot

Nigeria’s Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, has slammed those who tried to prevent the $311 million Abacha loot from getting recovered.

In a statement concerning the fund which was received from the the United States and the Bailiwick of Jersey, Malami advised the people to “bury their head on shame”.

Malami also reacted to criticism of his usage of the phrase “Abacha’s Asset” instead of Abacha loot.

“It is palpable that news about successful return of the looted assets have brought nightmares to naysayers and pessimists who wanted to frustrate the repatriation process through a campaign of calumny.

“They resorted to rhetoric instead of burying their heads in shame,” part of the statement read.