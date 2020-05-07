Aisha Buhari And Her Gang Will Go To Jail – Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has stated the the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, will end up in jail.

According to Nnamdi Kanu, this will occur when Nigerians realize that Aisha Buhari and her gang are covering up the true identity of the man he claims is acting like President Buhari in Aso Villa.

He tweeted a video showing two men impersonating Donald Trump and Kim Jong In and wrote:

“How they have been fooling their fellow Nigerians and why I am certain Aisha Buhari and her gang will end up in jail.

“Below are 2 actors impersonating Presidents Kim of North Korea and Trump of the United States.

“The resemblance is as striking as that of #JubrilAlSudani to late BUHARI. These are only actors but in Nigeria, the actor Jubril is the actual president.

“I tweeted this picture a while back to remind those in Aso Rock that we have all the facts that will send all of them to prison for life.”