Wike Accused Buhari Of Double Standard Over Almajiri Children

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of double standard over the relocation of almajiri children.

Wike stated that Rivers State faced restraint in relocating the almajiri children in the state due to the policy against inter-state travel during the lockdown period.

He stated this while addressing some traditional rulers concerning COVID-19 in the state.

“When they started relocating the almajiri in the North, the Federal Government said nothing. Immediately they heard that we have relocated some almajiri, they came up with the declaration that it is against the inter-state movement. Why this double standard?” he said.

Wike who declared a lockdown in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Capital, and Obio-Akpor Local Government Areas, revealed that his intentions are not as a result of hate.

He added, “As the hotels remain closed, those coming in will have nowhere to stay. When we are safe, we can enjoy what we can. I am not doing this because I hate anyone, but it is for the protection of our people.

“No human being will see death and embrace it. We cannot kill ourselves. The only solution is to ensure social distancing and proper hygiene.”