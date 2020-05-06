Two COVID-19 Patients Abscond On Oyo State – Seyi Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that two COVID-19 patients in the state have absconded from the isolation center.

Oyo State has thirty three COVID-19 patients, out of which two have absconded as disclosed by Makinde.

He also revealed that four immigrant tested positive and also an indigene of the state.

Makinde said, “We have received more results from pending COVID-19 confirmation tests. The result of one suspected case came back POSITIVE, on 03/05/2020. The person is based in Ibadan.

“The results of five suspected cases came back POSITIVE on 04/05/2020. Four of these five cases are immigrants and the last person is an Oyo State resident.

“The results of five suspected cases came back POSITIVE on 05/05/2020. Four of these five cases are travelers from the Northern part of Nigeria and the last one is an Oyo State resident.

“Of the 33 active cases being managed by the state, two have absconded, possibly to their permanent places of residence. This brings the number of active cases in Oyo State to 31.

“Ten cases are self-isolating while twenty-one cases are being managed in the isolation centres in Oyo State; one at the University College Hospital, Ibadan and twenty at the Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo. Nineteen of these twenty cases at Olodo are asymptomatic and the last person has anosmia (loss of smell).