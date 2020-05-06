Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has advised women to be supportive of their husband in this period of lockdown caused by coronavirus pandemic.

According to her, many businesses are shutting down due to the pandemic and it will affect lots of husbands.

She also advised people to ensure they keep themselves safe in this coronavirus pandemic

She wrote: “Dear #ToyinTitans, let’s discuss something real quick. I know that it is an open secret that this pandemic has crippled businesses and even affected the economy of many nations including ours, as citizens, family, business owners, civil servants, job seekers, etc. how do we survive now and most importantly after? *By Planning ó!* .

.

1. It is important to first acknowledge that things are not the same. Doing that will help us to be more realistic in our decisions.

2. Let’s rationalise and be conservative – this is not the time to financially overdo or satisfy every craving we have. Plan everything. It’s important to prioritise needs over wants. You’ll attend to all of your wants when things get better. Ẹ jọ, ẹ jẹ a manage.

3. As families, this is not the time to separate resources but to combine it. Let’s do our bits as wives and not leave it all to our husbands. It’ll help our savings.

4. As business owners, I know we all feel it differently but whatever business we run, let’s stay hopeful, do our best to maximize our social media pages for more advert, reach out to our customers, be very considerate if we must ask them for our balance (things are hard all over). .

.

5. As civil servants, let’s also remember to save more than we spend. Let’s also try to settle our debts wherever we’ve promised. We all need one another to survive this time.

6. As job seekers/students/creative people, let’s take advantage of this period to learn as much as we can on the online space. Let’s see how we can make money legitimately from providing services online

7. Lastly, ẹyin tèmi, if we must go out to find our daily bread, let’s go out for that purpose only and come back within the stipulated hours. Let’s also use our face masks, wash our hands, maintain social distancing and use hand sanitizers. Níbi tí a ti ń wá oúnjẹ, a ó ní pàdé nnkan to má jẹ wá ó, Àmín.

Let us all try our best to support small business in any way we can. Lágbára Ọlọ́run, the government will find a cure soon and we will all come out victorious at the end of the day. Amen.”