Sinach Ranks Number One On Billboard Chart For Christian Music

Gospel singer and songwriter Spinach has expressed excitement as she ranks No 1 on USA billboard for Christian songwriter for almost 2 months.

The mother of one took to social media where she broke the news saying:

”So apparently We have been No 1 on billboard USA for Christian song writer for 7 weeks !! Look at God!! First Black person

First from Africa … So grateful to God!! Thank you @billboard #loveworld @joe_egbu @integritymusic #speedoftheHiolyGhost

#sponsoredbygrace #sinach #waymaker”.

CAREER:

The 47 year old had written many songs before dropping her first album, Chapter One in 2008.

In the same year her song ‘This Is Your Season’ won the Song of the Year award.

In 2016, the singer was the first to receive the Love world International Music and Arts (LIMA Songwriter of the Decade Award) in recognition of her contribution to gospel music.

The ‘I Know Who I Am’ crooner has written over 200 songs and won several awards.

The worship leader also received the African Achievers’ Award for Global Excellence.

And the Western Africa Artist Of The Year by Groove Awards in Kenya.

She was also listed by YNaija alongside Chris Oyakhilome, Enoch Adeboye as one of the Top 100 Influential Christians in Nigeria in same year.