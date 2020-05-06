Oyedepo Kicks Against Closure Of Churches While Markets Open

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church Worldwide has criticized the continued closure of churches due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Federal Government ordered against social gathering a to help curb the spread of coronavirus which now has over 2000 confirmed cases in Nigeria.

The decision affects churches and mosques which can contain over 50 people gathered for service.

“There is something wrong, for people to be allowed to be in the market for six hours and cannot be in church for two hours, it is an upside down way for looking at things.

Which one is more orderly? The market or the church?

“I can smell a rat. The Lord spoke to me on it strongly on it yesterday. I can smell a rat behind all this. It is how do we stop the church from exploding.

“The voice of darkness are influencing people at various levels targeting the church because the growth and expansion of the church is the greatest headache of the devil. But the gates of hell shall not prevail.

The devil and his agents shall surely pay for this.

“I don’t know what hospital that records the kind of healings that the church of God records. And now hospitals where people die everyday is open but the church is closed.” the Bishop stated.