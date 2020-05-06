Nigerian Government Reveals Sector Worst Hit By Pandemic

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has said that the aviation sector is the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at a COVID-19 media update, Sirika stated that airline operators have lost N17 billion since their aircrafts got grounded due to the pandemic.

Sirika also stated that the highly regarded sector will not be opened for months just so protective measures are out in place.

“We are in very difficult moments like everyone else. All of this started because someone travelled and unfortunately came back home with it and the consequence is what we’ve been going through.

“We are the worst hit, than any other sector. Some N17 billion naira monthly is being lost by the airlines, thanks to COVID-19,”

“There are safety issues and concerns. Those airplanes have been kept and when we are going to bring them back into service, we will have to ensure that they are airworthy and that they can make those flights safely.

“So also, for the flight crew, they have certain standards they must conform with.

“Certainly they won’t just pick up their bags and continue they must conform to those standards and ensure that they are safe to operate both in terms of their health,” he added.