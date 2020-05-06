Nigerian Government Considers Local Herbs For COVID-19 Treatment

The Federal Government of Nigeria has said that it is considering the use of local herbs for the treatment of COVID-19 which now has over 2000 cases in the country.

Ehanire Osagie, the Minister of Health, stated that the herbs would have to be certified by the Nigerian Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development.

Ehanire who spoke at the daily press briefing organized by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, stated that herbs can be classified as those that can cure COVID-19 and those that can prevent it’s spread.

The Minister said,

“Before now, it was said that Chloroquine can destroy the virus. But test are still going on in that regard.

“We have to test the efficacy of local drugs to see of it can kill the virus and also to find out that is in the profess of killing the virus, it can affect the body. So, the Institute will carry out the required test on the local drugs find out how it can work”.

This comes after he revealed that the anti-retroviral dug Remdevisir has been used by Nigeria to treat COVID-19.