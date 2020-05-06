NCDC Gives New Guidelines To Businesses, Individuals

The Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has added new guidelines to the existing ones for businesses and individuals as the lockdown eases gradually.

Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director-General of the NCDC, stated that the curfew from 8pm to 6am still stands and that wearing of face mask is mandatory.

“Restrictions on inter-state travel except for essential services or transportation. Physical distancing of two metres between people in workplaces and other public places; no large gatherings of more than 20 people outside the workplace,” he said

Business are encouraged to provide sanitization materials like hand sanitizers and also enforce the use of face masks.

Staff who have face-to-face interaction with customers are advised to have the protective measures to keep them safe.

“Develop an infectious disease preparedness action plan to reduce the risk of exposure in the workplace and communicate it to all staff members. This includes identifying a central person focused on coordinating COVID-19 matters.

“Ensure the contact details and emergency contact details of all staff members are kept up to date and are always easily accessible. Ensure that staff members know how to spot the symptoms of coronavirus and they have a clear understanding what to do if they feel unwell, mandating unwell employees to stay at home.

“Display signage in your office or business premises reminding staff and visitors to maintain good and respiratory hygiene. Discourage the sharing of work equipment, tools, computers, phones and desks.”

Work from home policy, virtual meeting and fewer customers in the premises are also encouraged to be adopted by companies as businesses resume gradually.

“Consider the staggered re-introduction of staff members into the office, using staff rotas and flexible work hours or work shifts. Where possible, businesses should provide transportation for their employees to limit their use of public transport.

“Limit the number of visitors to your office premises and take advantage of enterprise video conferencing tools. Put into place flexible workplace policies to respond to staff absenteeism, with an efficient process to ensure the smooth handover of work from one staff member to the other when required,” he stated.

“If any employee is showing known symptoms of COVID-19, they should immediately self-isolate in a separate room in the office or business premises and call the state helpline or contact NCDC on 0800 9700 0010 for further guidance. While awaiting laboratory test results,” he said.