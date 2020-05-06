Juventus Player Dybala Tests Negative For COVID-19

Juventus has revealed that its Ayer Paulo Dybala has undergone another test for COVID-19 which came out negative after weeks of battling the virus.

“The player made a double-check, which failed,” a club’s statement read.

“Paulo Dybala performed, as per protocol, the double-check with diagnostic tests (swabs) for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The exams failed. The player is therefore healed and no longer subjected to the home isolation regime.”

Dybala was the third Juventus player after Danielle Rugani and Blaise Matuidi to test positive for COVID-19.

He recently spoke about his struggle with the virus saying, “I developed strong symptoms, but today I already feel much better,” Dybala told Juventus’ official YouTube channel.

“Now I can move better, walking and trying to train. I could hardly breathe; I couldn’t do anything after five minutes.

“My muscles ached. Fortunately, Oriana and I are better now.”