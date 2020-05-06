Home » Inspiration To Write Erotic Novels Comes From The Devil – Lady

A Nigerian lady who became born again has said that the inspiration which she used in writing erotic novels where gotten from demons.

Mugechi Monika took to Facebook with a post announcing that she has put aside such and has embraced Christianity.

She wrote: “Before getting born again I was bound in worldliness trapped in youthful lusts. All praise to the Lamb for He found me and saved me from the stench of sin and from that lake of fire and brimstone.

