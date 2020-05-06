Inspiration To Write Erotic Novels Comes From The Devil – Lady

After I got born again I found it difficult to read the Bible as I found it boring compared to the stacks of novels I had. I want you to understand that these novels you see in the book shops are not just books to entertain you and help in your imagination there’s more that. Ever since Satan was cast down from heaven he has being on a run to conform it to his ways that he may win as many souls as he can to hell.

Therefore rejoice,ye heavens and ye that dwell in them. Woe to the inhabiters of the earth and of the sea! For the devil is come down unto you,having great wrath,because he knoweth that he has but a short time.(Revelation 12:12)

The art of writing especially fiction has been a great tool for the devil to turn the hearts of men against their creator. I once read a fiction book writtten by a lesbian trying to conform the reader to embrace homosexuality.

Therefore I urge the parents to be careful about the kind of books especially the novels you buy for your children. As I earlier told you I loved to read fiction and as a result my mind was occupied with blasphemous thoughts and when I realized that these novels were a hindrance to working out my salvation with fear and trembling I set them ablaze.

Paul said,we should lay aside every sin that doth easily beset us and Jesus said it’s better to enter into God’s Kingdom maimed that go to hell with all our body parts. We are to sanctify ourselves as that great day of rapture approaches. A Christian has no business reading fiction/non fiction books that do not edify you spiritually. The Bible says;

But now they desire a better country that is heavenly wherefore God is not ashamed to be called their God,for he hath prepared for them a city.(Hebrews 11:16)

The Bible is also clear on what things we should read and meditate on. They must be honourable,just,pure,lovely,of good report,virtuous and praiseworthy.(Phillipians 4;8) Doing away with satanic literature is a necessity for your sanctification remember (Hebrews 12:14) Be ye Holy as your Heavenly Father is Holy.