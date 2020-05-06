Di Maria Moved To Manchester United Because Of Money – Wife

Angel Di Maria’s wife, Jorgelina Cardoso has said that the Paris St Germain player only joined Manchester United for money.
Di Maria moved to Manchester United from Real Madrid on a $60million deal in 2014 which saw him get the number 7 shirt and £175,000-a-week salary.
The Argentine left England after just a a season with the club and moved to Paris St Germain.
“I remember Angel coming up and saying, ‘an offer from Manchester United has come in. Maybe we will be a little more financially secure,’ Jorgelina told Los Angeles de la Manana.
“We fought about it. I told him, not a chance, he could go on his own. ‘No, come on. Let us go’, he replied.
“There was a lot of money involved, and afterward, the Spanish were calling us money grabbers. And they were right.
“If you are working for a company and the competition comes along and offers to pay you double, you take it.”
