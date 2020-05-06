Cortois Speaks On Handing La Liga Title To Barcelona

Thibault Cortois has spoken against any decision to hand the La Liga title to Barcelona because he believes Real Madrid were better than them this season.

Barcelona currently top the table with two points ahead of Real Madrid.

No decision has been given concerning whether the title will be handed to Barcelona or the league will be cancelled.

“Of course I’d love to finish the season. We are two points behind Barcelona, so it’s still possible we can be champions. So it’s unfortunate if the season is cancelled,” the 27-year-old said on his YouTube channel.

“For example, in France there were two teams that were relegated, they maybe could have saved themselves, they won’t like that. In Netherlands, no team will be crowned champions, no team is being promoted or relegated. It’s unfortunate for guys from the second tier who couldn’t go up.

“So if they decide this morning to stop the competition and Barcelona are named champions, I also wouldn’t find that completely right. The coach of Barcelona wouldn’t find that logical.

“They drew against us once and lost once, so we showed them that we are the better team, but we’re still two points behind, so I don’t really agree with that.

“In England, I could understand if Liverpool became champions. I can understand if they made them the champions.

“What do you do with those that are supposed to go up and down? I think the economy, the tv money plays a big role in that. It’s difficult.”