Arteta Speaks On Hardest Thing As EPL Prepares To Resume

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has said that it would be difficult educating everyone about the guidelines for safety as football looks likely to resume amid coronavirus pandemic.

Action in the English Premier League is getting set to kick off in a couple of weeks with Arsenal players already training.

Games would have to be played behind closed doors and players expected to cover their face.

“There is a lot of question marks,” Arteta said. “I think the hardest thing is educating the players and everybody involved at the training grounds and on match days, that this is different.

“We have to be very strict with the protocols. Common sense will dictate when we can go to the next step, and the next step, and so on.

“We cannot rush it. We are all aiming to play, we need to play, we are willing to play – it is important for society and the economy.

“We have that responsibility. We just have to be ready for whenever they say ‘Go ahead, open that door’ so we can hit the gas.”

Arsenal players have been allowed to train at the London Colney training ground but are doing so individually.

“The players have to arrive five minutes before the session in their own car, with their own clothes, with their own water, with their own protein bar,” Arteta added.

“There is one player per pitch. Nothing else. They don’t touch each other, they don’t even look at each other. No fitness coaches. They have their own programme.

“They finish after one hour. It is even safer than going to the park – they are more protected and if anything happens, we can call for an [emergency] response.

“It is our grass – no twisted ankles, no muscle injuries. It is a better environment.”