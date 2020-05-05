WHO Speaks On Coronavirus Made In Lab In China

The World Health Organization has said that no evidence has been provided by the US to prove its claim that coronavirus came from a Chinese lab.

“We have not received any data or specific evidence from the United States government relating to the purported origin of the virus — so from our perspective, this remains speculative,” WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told a virtual briefing.

According to scientists, the killer virus was contracted from animals and is believed to have occurred at the Wuhan market where exotic animals are sold.

The statement by WHO was echoed by Anthony Fauci during an interview by National Geographic.

“If you look at the evolution of the virus in bats and what’s out there now, (the scientific evidence) is very, very strongly leaning toward this could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated,” Fauci told the magazine.

“Everything about the stepwise evolution over time strongly indicates that (this virus) evolved in nature and then jumped species,” he said.

US President Donald Trump has been critical of China with claims that the virus was engineered at a laboratory in Wuhan.