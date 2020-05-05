Shame On All Public Office Holders, God Will Judge Us All – Dino Melaye

Dino Melaye has stated that Nigerian leaders have failed the country over the inability to feed the people during the lockdown period declared to curb coronavirus spread.

Dino Melaye who was a former senator representing Kogi West stated that all public office holders both former and present will be judged by the God of the poor.

According to him, a country that has sold crude oil for 64 years shouldn’t have a problem feeding its citizens.

He wrote on Twitter: “Everyone who held and is holding any political office in Nigeria whether elective or appointed including me have failed.

“We sold crude oil for 64 years, but we couldn’t feed our citizens for just two weeks of lockdown!! Well, the god of the poor will judge us all. It’s time to reboot.”