Oyakhilome Slams Pastors Who Supported Closure Of Churches

Founder of Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has attacked pastors who supported the closure of Churches during the lockdown period caused by coronavirus.

In the video below, Oyakhilome stated that the pastors should have first asked the government to permit them to pray for coronavirus patient before accepting the closure of Churches.

“In different cities, countries, states, before the government went ahead with the lockdown, they held meetings with pastors, leaders of churches. Why did the pastors and leaders not say give us a few days to go and pray? Because they were not prayerful before.

“As a Minister of God, you were called for such a meeting and you couldn’t say give us a few days to call other Ministers and say this is what we just heard from the government authorities and we need to pray. We have asked them to give us three days. Then you would have seen the hand of God,” he said.

He added that the pastors who accepted the closure of Churches and even warned members to stay away don’t really know Jesus as their Lord.

“They were not thinking about the father’s house when they made the decision. Do you know what it is for you to shut down the congregations of the lord? It never meant anything to you, that is why.

“Even the pastors and Ministers are warning others not to enter the church because of coronavirus. This is because Christ has never truly being your lord and you have been the master of your life. You have never truely known him,” Oyakhilome added.