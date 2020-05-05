Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Tuesday, May 5th, 2020

Welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Tuesday, May 5th, 2020.

1. A total of 245 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Nigeria on Monday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, in a post on its official Twitter page, said the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus now stands at 2802.

2. Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has announced that Nigeria on Monday received $311,797,866 of the Abacha loot.

The money was repatriated from the United States and the Bailiwick of Jersey after a recent agreement.

3. The Rivers State Government has reviewed all entry waivers and permits earlier granted to Oil and Gas companies in the State, given the threat they pose, according to the State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Governor Wike said requests for waivers and entry permits from oil and gas companies will now be considered on a case by case basis henceforth.

4. Residents of Hadejia, in Jigawa State, have raised concern over what they called mysterious deaths within the area in recent time.

The Special assistant to the local government council chairman on media, Sani Kakabori, who confirmed the incident, revealed that over one hundred people, mostly of old age, died within the last ten days.

5. The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu has warned Nigerians of risking another lockdown if they continue to violate some health guidelines.

Ihekweazu, who made this known while speaking at the presidential task force briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja on Monday, stated that new cases of the virus may arise if people continued to flout the health directives in some parts of the country where the lockdown was eased.

6. The Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory has announced the suspension of motorcycles AKA Okada

Ushafa, Dutse Makaratanta to Dutse Alhaji, Kubwa, Byazhin, Dei Dei, Dawaki, Mpape areas of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Hon. Efi Peter K, Council Secretary of the Council, said the decision was to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

7. The Nigerian Government has admitted indicating interest to be part of the global solidarity trial of vaccines being tried to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

This was disclosed by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja on Monday.

8. The Federal High Court in Lagos State has awarded N1million against the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government over the police disruption of the August 5, 2019 #RevolutionNow protest.

The court awarded the amount in favour of a lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje and others, who said they participated in the protest but were tear-gassed by security agents.

9. The second civilian governor of Sokoto State, Dr. Garba Nadama is dead.

The Sokoto State Government, in a statement on Tuesday, said Nadama died at the age of 82 years after an illness.

10. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Monday, arraigned former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, for alleged N714, 670, 014.87 fraud.