The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has said that the ease of the lockdown which was declared due to coronavirus was done by the Federal Government.

NCDC DG, Chikwe Ihekweazu stated that the FG made the decision with the hope that Nigerians will safeguard their health by following the guidelines given.

Reacting to the viral video showing crowds trampling on each other at banks on Monday, Ihekweazu stated that he doesn’t see the FG’s decision to ease the lockdown as a mistake.

He told TVC, “We don’t think that easing the lockdown was a mistake.

“We knew already knew that this day would come but we really expected Nigerians to take a little bit more responsibility for what happened yesterday.

‘“There is only a little the government can do. We can issue lockdowns, we can bring out the police but we rely on the common sense of most Nigerians, we rely on Nigeria taking responsibility.

“This is not being done for NCDC or for the Federal government or the state government. It is being done for all of us.

“So we really are counting. Let’s take yesterday as an exception.

“Lets see what happens today. Let us see how many cooperates will come out of their offices and organize the queues in front of their offices.

“ Let’s see how many cooperates will organize their office spaces and actually put out their hand washings and educate their staff on the changes that they need to do for themselves.

“This is not being done for us. This is being done for you.”

“So all of us have to take responsibility,” he added.