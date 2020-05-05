I Joined Real Madrid To Prove Carragher Wrong – Michael Owen

Former England international, Michael Owen has said that he left Liverpool to join Real Madrid because of Jamie Carragher.

Owen stated that Carragher tried to talk him away from a move to Real Madrid by telling him that he would not have regular playing time there.

According to Owen who went on with the move, he stated that he took the decision to prove him wrong.

Owen told talkSPORT: “I was in America. Jamie Carragher and I were sharing the same room.

“We were on a pre-season tour, and manager, Rafa Benitez, had just taken over at Liverpool.

“My agent called me on the phone and said, ‘Madrid want to buy you.’

“I just remember putting the phone down after a few minutes discussing it, and Carragher looked at me and said, ‘don’t do it.’

“And I said to him, ‘why not?’ and he said I would not play there.

“That actually made me sign for Real Madrid, thinking I am going to prove Carragher wrong.

“I always say to myself that it was an excellent problem. How could you complain about Real Madrid being interested in you?”