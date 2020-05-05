How TB Joshua Helped Ghana Win U-20 World Cup In 2009

Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, is said to have played a role in helping Ghana win the 2009 FIFA Under-20 world cup in Egypt.

This is according to former Ghana U-20 midfielder, Gladson Awako, who stated that all the predictions given by TB Joshua concerning the competition came to pass.

Awako who played in the competition made this known while speaking on YAC Media’s Instagram live chat.

“During the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt, we normally gathered around the centre to pray,” he said.

“The coach usually made us speak to a man on the phone.

“He’ll put the phone on loudspeaker, so we could all hear and then pray and do what he says.

“Most of the things he said came to pass, especially the final.

“He predicted that we would get an early red card and also told us how we would arrange the penalty takers.

“All that came to pass. Honestly, I did not know who it was until we won the cup, and they told us the man was TB Joshua.”