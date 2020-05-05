How I Was Able To Play 101 Games For Super Eagles – Enyeama

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has revealed how he was able to play 101 games for the team before he retired.

According to Enyeama who spoke to Brilla FM, it was all as a result of support from his family and also players in the team.

Enyeama called it quits in 2015 after a game in Uyo against the Cranes of Uganda.

“It is not easy to be the highest cap Nigerian player. You had to fly for over 100 times to achieve that,” Enyeama disclosed. “It is a kind of pride but the truth be told that it won’t have been possible without my family, my great players.

“An excellent goalkeeper is the one with good defence; he also has great midfield and excellent striking force in front.”

Enyeama also described the three seasons he spent with Enyimba and this moulded him for the challenges he had as a goalkeeper in Europe.

He also praised Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu and the Eyimba Chairman, Felix Anyansi Agwu, for their effort in seeing the club win two consecutive CAF Champions League.

He said: “My high point was winning the two Champions League because no other Nigerian has won the competition since then. It makes me to be proud of myself, my teammates and so proud of the organization and Nigeria.

“Orji Uzor Kalu came in and did an excellent job. Felix Anyansi Agwu is a wonderful manager and the players we had like Obinna Nwaneri and the rest of them. We were so strong and I am so proud of that generation that etched their names in the history of the club.”