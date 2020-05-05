Femi Fani-kayode Speaks On Comparing Buhari To Obasanjo

Femi Fani-Kayode has spoken against the comparison of the administration of President Buhari to that of ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo.

Femi Fani-Kayode who served as minister of aviation in the Obasanjo administration stated that Buhari has incurred debts for Nigeria which were cleared by Obasanjo.

He also stated that all that was achieved by Nigeria under Obasanjo have been turned into the opposite by Buhari

”Comparing PMB to OBJ is like comparing Count Dracula to Mother Theresa. OBJ united Nigeria, PMB divided her. OBJ brought peace, PMB brought war. OBJ brought prosperity, PMB brought poverty. OBJ brought life, PMB brought death. OBJ brought hope, PMB brought despair

OBJ paid off our foreign debt, Buhari indebted us to the tune of $30 billion and turned us into Africa’s biggest debtor & beggar. OBJ solved our problems, PMB created them. OBJ brought restoration, PMB brought degeneration. OBJ brought us pride, Buhari brought us shame

OBJ brought us good success, PMB brought us stark failure. OBJ loved all Nigerians and treated them equally, Buhari loves only northerners and treats all others like field hands and slaves. OBJ saw Nigeria as a nation, PMB sees her as a conquered territory

OBJ led the best, most successful, most intelligent, most enlightened & most productive cabinet & Govt. in the history of Nigeria whilst PMB leads the worst, most destructive, most savage, most ignorant & most corrupt cabinet & Govt. in the history of Africa

.OBJ fought terror & despised terrorists, PMB rewards terror & pampers terrorists. OBJ was a leader, PMB is a ruler. OBJ was a lion, PMB is a mouse. Comparing the two is like comparing night & day or chalk & cheese or heaven & hell: it makes absolutely NO sense!” he wrote