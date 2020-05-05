Dillian Whyte Speaks On Anthony Joshua Dodging Fight With Him

Dillian Whyte has said that he doubts Anthony Joshua still intentions of fighting him again after their clash in 2015.

Dillian Whyte lost to Anthony Joshua in 2015 after he had previously beaten him at amateur level.

He now believes the prospect of a fight between them again is no more on the table.

“Don’t do what Joshua did, saying I refused to fight when he already knew and had told everyone in December 2018 that he had arranged to fight Jarrell Miller June 1 at MSG in New York, before his fake negotiations with me,” a frustrated Whyte told Sky Sports.

“I’ve spent more time haggling over the price of tires for one of my cars than they spent negotiating with me on the Wembley fight. A couple of texts and a five-minute meeting.

“AJ was trying to use me, to make it look like he wanted the fight and that he wanted to fight in the UK. If he wanted to fight in Wembley, why didn’t he fight Miller there or Ruiz?’

He added that efforts towards setting up a second bout with Joshua have proven abortive since he knocked him out in the seventh round at the 02 Arena four-and-a-half years ago.

“I’ve wanted to fight AJ again for years and they know that. He had an immediate rematch with Ruiz, but won’t give me a rematch.

“That’s why I want the WBC belt, so he can’t continue to avoid me and fool the public with fake excuses,” he noted.