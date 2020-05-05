Coronavirus Is Real – Nigerian Lady Based In US Opens Up On Surviving It

A Nigerian Facebook user in the US has had her battle with coronavirus revealed after she took to the platform to reveal that the virus is real.

Vivian N King, wrote: I’m a survivor. Stay safe guys. The virus is real.

Her brother, Augustine Onwurisibe also revealed that his sister tested negative twice after she battled the virus for three weeks.

‘I have been waiting for the perfect moment to write on this.. On the 11th of April 2020 at exactly 8:30 am my elder brother Fakanfa Babington broke the news to me of my sister testing positive to this dreaded coronavirus there in Baltimore USA.. I was devastated. I couldn’t do much in the office that day. Mum later got to know and became more worried.. We all sent in words of encouragement to her.. We prayed and fasted fervently and as always God NVR fails..

Today I want to tell u all that my sweet sister Dr vivian kings (Onwusiribe) have fought and defeated the virus and thus she is a survivor having tested negative twice and here she is testifying hale and healthy.

Dear friends contracting the virus is NVR a death sentence bt following all the WHO guidelines and with prayer you will survive. #stay safe#obey all WHO guidelines..#we will defeat this virus together.’