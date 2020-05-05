Home » BREAKING: Assistant Police Commissioner Dies In Kano

BREAKING: Assistant Police Commissioner Dies In Kano

By - 6 mins on May 05, 2020
Atiku Nagodi, the Nigerian Mobile Police Commander (MOPOL 9) and Assistant Commissioner of Police, is dead.

Nagodi who commands MOPOL 9 stationed at Hotoro, Nassarawa local government area of Kano state, is said to have died at his residence on Monday following a protacted illness.

The news of his death was confirmed by the Kano Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa.

Haruna revealed that Nagodi who was buried later same day after funeral prayers were said, didn’t die of coronavirus.

Haruna stressed, “He did not die of corona virus.he died after protracted illness”.

He also revealed that Nagodi served at different police formation before being posted as MOPOL 9 Commander.

