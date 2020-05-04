Tunnel Fight Between Ferguson And Wenger Revealed

Jens Lehmann has narrated the incident between Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger during the 2003/2004 season which almost saw them blow each other.

This was after a game between Arsenal and Manchester United at Old Trafford which saw the players of both teams engaged in a brawl.

According to Lehmann who was Arsenal’s goalkeeper at the time, the brawl extended from the pitch to the tunnel.

“I remember after that game I wasn’t looking into the eyes of my teammates, I was looking into the eyes of Arsene,” Lehmann told BeIN Sports.

“He was having Alex Ferguson at a short distance like that [clenches fist].

“He grabbed him and each of them were very angry with each other and almost started to fight with each other.

“It wasn’t about me or the players, it was more about the manager.

“I came in late and I remember that there were two crowds of people confronting each other, and I spilled some of my water onto them, accidentally of course.

“It was funny to watch, I wasn’t involved. You always expect me to be involved but I wasn’t in this situation.

“We were talking (on the Monday at the training ground) but we were waiting for fines to be handed out and of course to United.”