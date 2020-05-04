Security Guard Kills Man For Refusing To Wear Face Mask In Onitsha

A private security guard attached to Coca-Cola market, Onitsha, Anambra State, has allegedly killed a 22-year old man for not wearing a face mask.
The deceased, Cletus Chisom, was stabbed in the chest after he had an altercation with the security guard, Ibuchi Nwoju, over his refusal to wear a face mask.
Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Haruna Mohammed, said that the security guard had been arrested.
He also revealed that the body of the deceased has been deposited at Toronto Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.
This occurred after the Federal Government eased the lockdown which lasted for five weeks due to coronavirus pandemic in the country.
