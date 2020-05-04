Pogba’s Attitude In Manchester United Dressing Room Revealed

Former Manchester United player, Matteo Darmian has revealed the positive impact Paul Pogba had in the club’s dressing room.

Pogba has been having loads of bad press of late over speculations of a move away from United with his agent accused of fueling it.

Darmian who now plays in the Italian Serie A stated that Pogba never showed signs of wanting to leave United.

He told The Guardian: “Did I see Pogba unhappy or willing to leave?

“No, I honestly didn’t see him sad or unhappy, quite the opposite, for all the time I was in Manchester, Paul was absolutely happy with his decision to go back there.

“He really cares about doing well at Manchester United.”

Damian also spoke about his first game with United.

“I’ll be honest and say that I remember my first game for United being an incredible emotion,” he added.

“I felt like a child. Old Trafford is something fantastic, there’s a reason that it’s called the theatre of dreams.

“My debut was perfect because we beat Tottenham at home and I heard the fans screaming my name: a wonderful feeling.

“I felt a lot of pride but also the responsibility to play for one of the best clubs in the world.”