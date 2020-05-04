Pogba Speaks On Coronavirus Pandemic Stopping His Goals

Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba has said that the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic has not changed his focus concerning football.

The Frenchman has been out of action since he picked up an injury last December.

Despite being currently speculated to make a move out of Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, Pogba says he still remains focused with his goals.

“We have got to stay motivated, there is no other choice. It is a period and we don’t know until when it will be like this, but I still have goals in my head and one day hopefully this [pandemic] will stop.

“And then we have to get back on the pitch, so we have to be ready. For myself, I have been out for a long time as well, so for me I just want to come back playing football,” Pogba told Ask Man Utd on the club’s official website.