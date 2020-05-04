Lagosians Fight To Enter Banks As Lockdown Eases (Video)

Below is a video showing Lagosians trampling on themselves while struggling to enter banks on Monday which marks the beginning of the ease of lockdown in Lagos.

A video also showed Lagosians defying the social distancing and transport guidelines given by authorities in the grate against COVID-19.

Dr Frederic Oladeinde, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, had said: “Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Lagos Bus Services Ltd (LBSL) must not convey more than 21 passengers, must not permit standing in their buses and should keep the air-conditioning systems switched off always.

“In the same vein, while private car owners must also observe the physical distancing,” Oladeinde added.

@YemiT44 wrote, “Lagos State government said 60% capacity in Danfo oh which is maximum of nine people. Omo na full load all the way oh. My people let’s stay safe.”

@AndrewsVille404 “Stepped out this morning and saw lapping inside Danfo. Wasn’t it supposed to be 60% capacity? That’s 110% capacity face with tears of joy.”

@Doye09, “No social distancing in the Danfo I entered today, this virus go reach 3000 before next two weeks.”

@Westkin, “They said we should practice social distancing, Danfo conductors are still shouting, “Na five passengers for back”

@Psirmie, “You can never be safe in a Danfo, they already complied to three passengers on a sit. You either use your car, sta at home or trust in your immune system and Insha Allah.”

@DrZobo, “Today is May, the 4th. Danfo buses are still loading full capacity. Many people are still not wearing nose masks. If you’re not an essential worker, you should stay home. Dear employers, don’t be silly. May God help us as we help ourselves.”

@Iflplease “You all saying Danfo and mask up, have you seen your Ikorodu people? Do people love themselves? This is social distancing in Ikorodu. Lagos is about to get decongested sha.”

@Orebanjotope “Come to Ikorodu garage, both Danfo and former lagbus (red bus) are filled up.”