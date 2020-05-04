Kano Is In Trouble – Governor Ganduje Laments COVID-19 Situation

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said that the spread of COVID-19 in the state is due to delay in the testing of suspected cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, yesterday stated that the mysterious death of over 100 people in the state may have been due to coronavirus.

Lamenting the situation during the unveiling of the mobile testing center donated by Aliko Dangote, the Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ganduje, quoted him to have said:

“There is no doubt that Kano is in trouble.

“And there is no doubt that we started on a shaky foundation.

“When samples were taken to Abuja for 7 hours and came back again in 7 hours, that was the shaky foundation I am talking about.

“We then lodged our complaint to President Muhammadu Buhari, who ordered for the establishment of a Testing Centre at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, which after take-off was shut down for some days if not weeks.

“That was what escalated the transmission of the disease up to community transmission.”