How Gary Neville Plans To Mock Liverpool If Crowned With EPL Title

Manchester United legend, Gary Neville has said that he will wear an asterisk t0shirt to mocked Liverpool if they are crowned EPL Champions for the season.

Liverpool who tops the league with 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City is likely to be crowned champions if it is cancelled in a similar fashion which saw Paris St Germain emerged champions of Ligue 1.

To mock Liverpool in the event of such a decision, Gary Neville said he would wear an asterisk t-shirt on Sky Sports.

“I think it would be ridiculous not to give Liverpool the league,” he told Sky Sports Super 6.

“However, when you get to the bottom of the league, I think it would be equally ridiculous to relegate teams when it’s so close.

“We’ve seen that leagues have been awarded in other countries and in certain countries they’ve just null and voided it.

“I don’t think null and void will be an option with what’s happening at the Premier League level.

“No, no, no I wouldn’t leave the country [if Liverpool won the league], I think it’s less painful seeing them win it this way, without crowds in stadiums, without me being there.

“I think I’d have my little asterisk t-shirt printed, or a little asterisk badge for the season on Sky next season, just for a bit of fun.

“Look, they deserve to win the league, they’re the best team in the league and they will rightly I think at some point get awarded with the Premier League medal.

“But it won’t stop us having a little bit of a joke in the next 20 years.”