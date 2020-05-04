Gov Matawalle Mourns Death Of Emir Who Died Of COVID-19

Governor Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State has reacted to the death of the Emir of Kaura-Namoda in Zamfara, Alhaji Ahmad Asha.
The Emir died after he was isolated at the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, after he had undergone testing for COVID-19.
The test samples which were taken to Abuja came back positive.
In reaction to the news of his death, Matawalle described the monarch as a true statesman.
He tweeted, “@I’m deeply saddened by the death of HRH Alh. Muhd Asha, Emir of K/Namoda earlier today.
“He was a true statesman who served with distinction.
“On behalf of Zamfara people, my family and I wish to convey our prayers to his departed soul and our deepest sympathy to the royal family.”
