Gov Matawalle Mourns Death Of Emir Who Died Of COVID-19

Governor Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State has reacted to the death of the Emir of Kaura-Namoda in Zamfara, Alhaji Ahmad Asha.

The Emir died after he was isolated at the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, after he had undergone testing for COVID-19.

The test samples which were taken to Abuja came back positive.

In reaction to the news of his death, Matawalle described the monarch as a true statesman.

He tweeted, “@I’m deeply saddened by the death of HRH Alh. Muhd Asha, Emir of K/Namoda earlier today.

“He was a true statesman who served with distinction.

“On behalf of Zamfara people, my family and I wish to convey our prayers to his departed soul and our deepest sympathy to the royal family.”