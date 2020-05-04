Dino Melaye Drags Gbajbiamila, House Of Reps To Court Over Infectious Bill

Former Senator Dino Melaye has dragged Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the House to court over a controversial infectious bill.

The bill which will be due for a clause by clause tomorrow has passed the second reading at the floor of the House of Representatives.

Describing it as a “wicked bill”, Dino Melaye revealed that he has filed a court action against Gbajabiamila and the House of Representatives.

“I have just filed a court action against the Speaker and House of Representatives on the wicked bill initiated by Hon Femi Gbajabiamila this morning at the Federal High Court Abuja. We shall overcome, ” he tweeted.

Dino Melaye made the move following negative reactions from Nigerians on social media concerning the bill.