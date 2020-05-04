BREAKING: Wike Declares Lockdown In Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of River State has declared a total lockdown and 24-hours curfew in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas in the state.

The order prohibits vehicular movements and the opening of shops in the areas which are to observe the lockdown declared to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

Wike made this known while speaking in a statewide broadcast concerning the situation with COVID-19 in the state.

He said, “Consequently, we have decided on the extreme measure of placing the entire Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City Local Government Areas under a 24 hours total lockdown from Thursday 7th May 2020 until further notice.

“On no account should there be any vehicular movements or gathering of more than two persons in these Local Government Areas, except those on essential services with appropriate authorization;

“All shops, trading or business activities, including currency exchange, in these Local Government Areas must also remain closed until further notice.

“All Landlords are advised to ensure that no shop or trading activity is opened or carried out in or around their premises or risk the confiscation of their property by the Government.

“Any person, group or institution that violates the lockdown and curfew in these Local Government Areas will be made to face the full wrath of the law. ”