Access Bank Opens Up On Plans To Sack Workers, Close 300 Branches

Access Bank has denied plans to sack 75% of its workers and close over 300 branches of the bank nationwide.

According to a statement issued to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Access Bank stated that the claims are false and aimed at distracting its staff from discharging their duties.

The bank also revealed that closing a bank branch requires approval from the Central Bank.

“At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, we suspended in-branch operations at different locations as directed by the CBN and in line with business continuity plans at vulnerable spots; whilst we continued to provide services through our alternative digital platforms.

“In line with the phased re-opening of the economy effective May 4, following the Presidential directives, we will be resuming in-branch services in some of our affected branches in a programmed manner to ensure the health and safety of our employees and customers,” the bank stated.

Meanwhile, the lender noted that due to the pandemic, not all of its branches would be open until later in the year, however, it was engaging with stakeholders to ensure that premium services were provided.

“We state that based on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we do not expect that all our branches will be fully opened for in-branch services until later in the year. This has made it impossible for many of our outsourced workers to perform their duties as usual.

“Based on the above-mentioned circumstances, we have commenced engagement with various stakeholders with a view to ensuring that they provide the relevant services and optimum manpower as may be required by the Bank on an on-going basis,” the bank added.