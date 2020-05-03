FG Issues Guidelines As Lockdown Eases On May 4

The Federal Government has given a list of guidelines to be strictly adhere to as Nigeria prepares to ease the lockdown period which has lasted for five weeks.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha stated that the guidelines will be reviewed for level of compliance after two weeks.

Boss Mustapha who doubles as the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 also revealed that more guidelines will be added at the end of the two weeks.

The guidelines are as follows:

“Mandatory use of non-medical face mask/covering for all persons while in public spaces; Latex hand gloves should not be worn except for specific medical purposes; Mandatory provision of handwashing facilities/sanitizers in all public places.

“All interstate travel is prohibited except for essential travels & services, such as: transportation of agricultural products, petroleum products, relief items, goods, commodities related to the COVID-19 response and persons on essential duty; Mass gathering of more than 20 people outside of a workplace is prohibited.

“There will be controlled access to markets and locations of economic activities; Mandatory temperature checks will be conducted in public spaces; Social distancing of 2 metres must be maintained between people in workplaces and other public spaces; Retention of the ban on all passenger flights; Religious gatherings are still restricted.

“Mandatory supervised isolation of person(s) arriving from outside the country for at least 14 days; Anyone who presents a temperature of above 38°C will be mandated to return home and call NCDC for evaluation; Anyone without a face mask/covering will be asked to return home and will be prosecuted;

“Anyone violating the curfew in a non-emergency situation will be prosecuted; Anyone attending a gathering of more than 20 people will be prosecuted; Institutions that fail to comply with these protocols and guidelines will be prosecuted; and Any member of the public who violates the ban on Inter-State movement as outlined in this guideline will be prosecuted.

“Curfew Imposition of overnight curfew nationwide from 8pm to 6am; Nigerians may go out for work, to buy necessary foods and for exercise; Movement between LGAs (except metropolitan areas) is strongly discouraged unless for critical reasons such as healthcare and work; Avoid unnecessary contact with people; Mandatory use of face mask/coverings in public.

“All Inter-State travel for supply chain & services allowed, such as: goods, agro-products with a limited capacity of accompanying personnel, petroleum products, relief items, supplies, construction supplies, registered courier services (DHL, FedEx, etc) and security services Intra-state travel (public transport – buses, tricycles, taxis).

“Within-State borders: Ensure provision of hand sanitizers to all passengers; Reduce occupancy to half for buses (maximum 50% of usual occupancy); Mandatory Use of face mask/coverings; Mandatory temperature checks; Taxis to carry only 4 persons (driver and 3 persons); Tricycles to carry only 3 persons (driver and 2 persons).

“Daily motor park sanitation; Travel should be between 6.00am and 6.00pm; Bus stop/motor park must have hand washing facilities; Maintain social distancing; Mandatory Use of face mask /coverings; Mandatory temperature checks; Provide hand sanitizers and hand washing; Should only open between 6.00am and 6.00pm.

“Agriculture & rural development: Mandatory social distancing, use of face masks; Persons above the age of 65 years and those with underlying chronic illness e.g. diabetes, high blood pressure are advised to remain at home; Trucks bearing agricultural and animal products to be allowed easy passage; Companies involved in food processing can commence operation; Provide hand sanitizers and hand washing facilities.

“Construction sites, public works: Limit number to maintain social distancing; Construction of critical roads to resume; Waivers to be provided by State Governments to enable movement; Mandatory use of face masks/coverings; Provide hand sanitizers and hand washing facilities; Open between 6.00am and 6.00pm.

“Banks and other financial institutions; Ensure provision of hand sanitizer to all employees and customers; Limit staff physically working in the office to between 30% to 50%; Limit number of customers to allow social distancing; Mandatory Use of face mask/coverings; Encourage online banking; Mandatory temperature checks; Open between 8.00am and 2.00pm.

“Manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries, pharmacy shops; Ensure provision of sanitizer and hand washing facilities; Limit staff working to between 30-50% to maintain social distancing; Shift work is encouraged; pharmacy shops may remain open overnight; Mandatory use of face masks/coverings.

“Government, corporate offices and entities: Ensure provision of hand sanitizers to all employees and customers; Limit staff physically working in the office to between 30% to 50%; Government staff limited to essential workers and those from GL 14-17 on Monday/Wednesday/Fridays; Limited number of customers; Mandatory temperature checks, use of face masks/coverings; Encourage work from home policy; Offices to open between 8.00am and 2.00pm.

“Neighbourhood markets: Local authorities to determine date and time for opening – not more than 3 times a week; Ensure provision of sanitizers and hand washing facilities; Control entry to ensure social distancing; Mandatory use of face masks/coverings; Temperature checks; Warehouses to open on neighbourhood market days; Abattoirs to open three days a week; Ensure strict sanitation compliance; Time of opening 8.00a.m. – 3.00p.m.

“Supermarkets: Ensure provision of sanitizer and hand washing facilities; Limit number of customers to allow social distancing; Mandatory use of face masks/coverings; Ensure hand washing; Mandatory temperature checks; Open 8.00a.m. – 3.00p.m.

“Restaurants: Not open to the public, encourage home delivery; To remain closed to eat-in, until further evaluation; Allow social distancing always; Eateries to practice the takeaway system; Open 8.00a.m. – 3.00p.m.

“Clubs, bars, beer parlors, gardens, etc to remain closed; The use of recreational parks, communal sports, concerts, social parties, movie theatres are suspended until further notice.

“Academic institutions and social engagements: All schools to remain closed till further evaluation; Schools are encouraged to continue with e-learning and visual teaching; State Governments and Security Agencies are enjoined to ensure effective and strict enforcement of these guidelines.”