COVID-19: Tide Has Turned In Spirit Realm – Pastor Adeboye

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the world, Pastor Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has said that the tide has already turned in the spirit realm.
In a sermon delivered, the clergyman also revealed that the journey to normalcy has started.
Pastor Adeboye stated this whe Nigeria prepares to ease the lockdown period from May 4 after four weeks.
He said, “I can assure you that the tide has turned in the spirit realm and the journey to normalcy has started.
“In the mighty name of Jesus Christ, all will be well”.
Meanwhile, Nigeria has expressed interest in the clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines.
This was disclosed by Fiona Braka the head of WHO in Nigeria while speaking at the daily press briefing organized by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.
