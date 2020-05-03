Clarence Peters Detained Over Death Of Video Vixen, Kodak

The Lagos State Police Command has revealed that music video director, Clarence Peters, is being detained over the death of video vixen Kodak.

Kodak reportedly died from electrocution at the Omole Estate home of Clarence Peters while charging her phone.

Bala Elkana, the spokesman of the Police Command stated that Clarence Peters was detained in relation to the death of the video vixen which occurred at his house.

”Yes it is true, he is in our custody answering some questions”, Elkana said.

“We are investigating the circumstances that led to her death so definitely there are questions investigators will need to find out and he is one of those that need to answer some of those questions; that is why he has been invited and some few others who were there.” Bala said.

When asked if they will be detained beyond today, he responded

‘They are detained. It is full fledged investigation. It is a murder charge. We are probably looking at murder. We are not concluding at this stage. If she died of electrocution according to reports, it is left for us to find out. Was she actually electrocuted? What went wrong? Autopsy will also show” he said.