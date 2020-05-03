Berbatov Advises Harry Kane On Man United Move From Tottenham

Dimitar Berbatov has advised Harry Kane to leave Tottenham for Manchester United if he ever wants to win a silverware in his career.

Berbatov won two Premier League titles with Manchester United after he left Tottenham in 2008.

With Harry Kane having a record of 181 goals from 278 games, Berbatov believes the England International might have to follow his steps to Manchester United to win a silverware.

“The final step for me was joining Man United, and I knew I would be making people disappointed, especially Tottenham fans, but I was following my own path,” Berbatov told the Football Daily podcast.

“I knew if I missed that chance, another one might not come.

“This is how it is in football. Sometimes you need to make tough decisions.

“The same exact situation is happening with Harry Kane at the moment.

“He is in the same situation as I was in, and he has started asking questions, and maybe his head is not in the right place just like my head was not in the right place then.

“The lack of trophies is the main problem for players like Kane.

“He is not getting any younger. He wants to look back and know he won trophies.

“When I see Tottenham play Man United now, even if on paper Spurs have better players, they still go there with fear,” he said.