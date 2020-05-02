Sven-Goran Eriksson Opens Up On Rejecting Super Eagles Job

Former England coach, Sven-Goran Eriksson has revealed why he rejected to job to coach the Super Eagles of Nigeria to the 2010 world cup in South Africa.

Sven-Goran Eriksson was approached for the role after late former coach Amodu Shuaibu was sacked after leading the team to the African Cup of Nations in 2010.

According to him, he rejected the job after he learnt that his salary would be paid into different accounts.

“I was called into the room with a chairman who declared that they wanted me as a coach but with the proviso that my salary would be divided into two parts: one that I got into my account and another that would be deposited into another account that was not in my name.

“There I refused, I thought something didn’t go right. I’ve never applied for a job in my entire life.

“All my assignments have come about through the results I have achieved. I have never gone through any traditional job interviews, never sat down and conducted any tests or been analysed,” Erikson said.