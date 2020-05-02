COVID-19: Obtain Permission Before Sacking Workers – FG To Employers

The Federal Government has warned employers of labour in Nigeria against sacking their workers due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

This was disclosed by Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment.

He said: “I wish to state that employers will not be encouraged to disengage staff without prerequisite social dialogue and clearance from the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.”

In his May Day message to Nigerian workers, Ngige said, “I call on employees in science, technology and research sectors of the economy to put on your thinking caps and join your colleagues throughout the world and produce a cure and or vaccine for the COVID-19, for testing and other required processes and procedures.”

Concise News also reported that the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, said that efforts are in place to ensure that jobs are not affected by coronavirus pandemic.

Keyamo made this known on Twitter in celebration of this year’s Worker’s Day on May 1.

He tweeted: “On this auspicious occasion of International Workers’ Day, 2020, I wish to praise the resilience and patriotism of Nigerian workers in the face of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are working hard to ensure we minimize the negative impact of the pandemic on jobs.”

Keyamo also had a word of advised for Grade 14 civil servants who will be resuming work on Monday.

“Those who’re designated to resume normal activities as from Monday should remember that they must take all necessary safely precautions not only for the sake of themselves, but for the sake of the loved ones they’ll always return to meet at home at the end of the day’s activities”, he wrote.