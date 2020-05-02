Buhari’s Aide Expressed Worry Over Coronavirus In Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide, Bashir Ahmad has expressed shock over the rising number of cases of coronavirus in Kano State.

This was after 92 cases were confirmed in one day in Kano State with 80 confirmed the previous day which now draws the total number to 311.

In a tweet he shared, Bashir Ahmad stated that now is the time for sensitization to be done in Kano concerning the virus.

He tweeted: “Intensive sensitization needed in Kano. We have a role to play, and we must play it now.

“92 in Kano in one day; all hands have to be on deck.”

Despite the rising cases, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has called on the Federal Government to relax the lockdown order in the state.

According to Ganduje, this would enable people stock their homes with food which is needed in this Ramadan fasting period.