We Are Working Against Pandemic Effect On Jobs – Keyamo

The Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has said that efforts are in place to ensure that jobs are not affected by coronavirus pandemic.

Keyamo made this known on Twitter in celebration of this year’s Worker’s Day on May 1.

He tweeted: “On this auspicious occasion of International Workers’ Day, 2020, I wish to praise the resilience and patriotism of Nigerian workers in the face of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are working hard to ensure we minimize the negative impact of the pandemic on jobs.”

Keyamo also had a word of advised for Grade 14 civil servants who will be resuming work on Monday.

“Those who’re designated to resume normal activities as from Monday should remember that they must take all necessary safely precautions not only for the sake of themselves, but for the sake of the loved ones they’ll always return to meet at home at the end of the day’s activities”, he wrote.