Osun State Extends Lockdown Till May 4, Gives Reasons

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has announced the extension of the lockdown period in the state to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

The lockdown period which was supposed to end on Thursday will now end on May 4 as extended by the governor.

Oyetola also revealed that “There will be a partial lockdown between 6 am and 5 pm from Monday to Thursday to enable the people to go about their businesses and allow the government to run.

His statement reads: “Good people of Osun, as you are all aware, the two weeks lockdown expires at midnight today.

“But to avoid escalating community transmission of COVID-19, we have decided to extend the lockdown by another three days, starting from 11.59 pm on Thurs. 30th April till Sunday, 3rd May.

“All the prevailing lockdown conditions shall continue during this period, and violators shall be dealt with in accordance with the law.

”Therefore, I urge you all to continue to adhere with the lockdown directives.

“However, starting from Monday, 4th May, 2020, the lockdown will be eased and new rules shall be enforced in line with the recommendations of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, the approval of Mr. President and our peculiar situation in Osun.

“There will be a partial lockdown between 6 am and 5 pm from Monday to Thursday to enable the people to go about their businesses and allow the government to run.

“However, total lockdown shall be in force from 6 pm on Thursday to Sunday.

“There shall also be a dusk to dawn curfew from 6pm – 6am starting from Monday to Thursday until further notice.

“Movement of vehicles and persons is outlawed during the period of the curfew except for verified medical emergency cases and those on essential duties.

“The ban on public, religious, political & educational gatherings remains in force. Also, all major markets shall remain shut.

“Citizens must observe such protocols as social distancing, hand-washing & wearing of masks at all times in public places.

“Businesses are expected to provide liquid soap and running water and hand sanitisers, while supermarkets should not have more than 10 persons at any time in their store.

”Inter-state travels are forbidden and as such, our boundaries remain closed.

“There shall be no vehicular & human movement into & out of the State except trucks carrying medicals, beverages, foods, petroleum, construction & agriculture supplies.

“These supply vehicles shall not carry more than three persons.

“Also, intra-city commercial transportation will be permitted from Monday to Thursday every week from 6 am to 5 pm, but transporters are required to adhere to strict social distancing directives.”