Oshiomhole Warns Governors Against Slashing Workers’ Salary

Adams Oshiomhole, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has warned governors against slashing salaries of workers due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Oshiomhole who was a former chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, gave the warning on May 1 to mark this year’s celebration of Worker’s Day.

According to him, such action could lead to a cycle of poverty.

The article reads in part, “For instance, cutting wages is most unhelpful in the circumstance. It’s like asking an anaemic patient to donate blood to save the lives of other patients in need of blood transfusion.

“A doctor who does that should have his license withdrawn. So, a policy adviser who recommends wage cut is abysmally unconscious of the mood of the present which is that compassion and solidarity.

“State governments should not make workers bear a disproportionate part of the burden. When you cut a workers’ poor wage, you are further limiting his power to be an economic player.

“How can the worker make effective demand for the goods and services produced when you shrink his income?